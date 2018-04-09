Pupils yarn-bomb school to brighten up Ettrickbridge

Kirkhope Primary pupils have been busy working to develop their textile skills by continuing their weekly knitting session with local knitting volunteers.

The children work closely with volunteers playing an important role within the community utilising individuals’ talents and skills and bringing them into the school to help improve learning experiences.

After enjoying seeing the Ettrick and Yarrow Valley Yarn-bombs so much, the class decided they would like to give the school an “Easter Yarn-bomb” to help brighten up Ettrickbridge over the holidays.

The pupils worked endlessly, making mini pom-pom chicks and sheep as well as creating an outstanding life-sized pom-pom lamb!

The yarn bomb will be on display outside the school over the holidays and the textile work will be continuing into next term when there are plans to yarn-bomb the school in the lead up to the Selkirk Common Riding!

Some of the yarn-bomb items created will be on display at the school’s pop-up shop on Friday, May 18.