Phil hoping to raise £50k with back-to-back Ironman challenges

Phil Morris, right, and brother Gareth Morris midway through their 10 Ironmen in 10 days challenge.
A Darnick business man is today completing his seventh Ironman challenge as part of a bid to do 10 of them in just 10 days for charity.

Phil Morris, 50, is attempting the back-to-back extreme triathlon-style feats to raise money for Borders charity Cash for Kids.

Each Ironman consists of a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and 26.22-mile run, all without a break in the middle.

The self-employed business coach is swimming through Cauldshiels Loch in Melrose, cycling a shuttle route between Melrose and Kelso four times, then running a marathon distance loop around Melrose, Boleside and Tweedbank every morning.

Alongside his brother Gareth, 48, visiting from London, Phil hopes to raise £50,000 to help disadvantaged children in the region.

If successful, come Sunday the keen cyclists will join an elite group of just 87 people to have completed a so-called deca-Ironman challenge.

Phil, who moved here from Wales with his Scottish wife Woody five years ago, said: “We love it here. It’s so stunning, and if you love the outdoors and sport, it’s the perfect place to live.

“But there’s also sadly a lot of hidden poverty, and we thought this would be a great way to bring the community together and help raise money for Cash for Kids, which helps underprivileged children, and have a little fun along the way.”

“My wife Woody is a trustee with the charity, so I have seen first hand where this money goes and it really does make a huge difference to children where we live.”

You can sponsor Phil at www.cashforkidsgive.co.uk/campaign/radio-borders-ironman-challenge-2019/fundraisers/phil-morris