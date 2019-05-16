Pair spotted trying to pass fake bank notes to Borders traders

Borders businesses are being warned of counterfeit bank notes doing the rounds in the region.

Police received reports of a male and female attempting to pass counterfeit £50 notes in shops across the Borders this week.

A police spokeswoman said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the provenance of these notes - and officers are urging businesses and members of the public who regularly handle cash to be on their guard against counterfeit money.

“Please thoroughly check all bank notes, particularly if they are of high value, before completing a transaction.

“Please examine the notes carefully for texture, watermark, sharpness of print and size.

“Anyone who deliberately uses counterfeit currency is committing a crime and we will investigate all instances reported to us.”

Anyone with information about counterfeit money can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.