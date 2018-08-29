NOSTALGIA: Ye olde Galashiels fayre 1993

Visitors to Galashiels’ public park this week in 1993 could have been forgiven for thinking they’d fallen into a time warp.

Taking place was a medieval fayre charity fund-raising event which saw the park transformed into a scene from the days of knights in armour and chivalry. The event raised over £2,000 for charities throughout Ettrick and Lauderdale, with charity volunteers having dressed themselves and their stall in medieval costume and designs. And as you can see from our old photograph, the children loved it. Send us your old photographs, with a brief caption, to: southern-newsdesk@jpress.co.uk