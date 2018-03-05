Nostalgia: Yarrow blanket preaching 1964

We head back to 1964 this week, as the annual open-air service gets under way above the Loch of the Lowes.

In the 17th century, Yarrow was the scene of religious dissent as Presbyterian Covenanter preachers and their followers were forbidden to attend church services, so they were forced to worship outdoors, often huddling in blankets for protection from the elements.

The annual blanket-preaching service at the ruins of St Mary’s Kirk commemorates this period in history, though as it’s in summer, blankets aren’t usually neccessary. Umbrellas, however ...

This year, the service will be held on Sunday, July 22.