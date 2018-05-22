NOSTALGIA: Threepwood rideout 1993

Almost 80 riders made the annual trip to Threepwood Crossroads, between Galashiels and Lauder this week in 1993, to celebrate the friendship between the Braw Lads’ Gathering and Lauder principals.

Our photo shows, standing from left: Braw Lass Morven Ramage, Braw Lad Graeme Howieson, Cornet’s Lass Amanda Gryczka, Cornet Derek Wilson, 1992 Braw Lass Karen Dalziel, 1992 Braw Lad Scott Semple. Kneeling: Cornet’s right-hand man Andrew Strangeways, Bearer of the Sod Michael Bell, Bearer of the Red Roses Lousie Grattan, Bearer of the Stone Colin Johnston, Bearer of the White Roses Michelle Lauder and Cornet’s left-hand man James Fairbairn.

