NOSTALGIA: Shooters 2007

Shooters at Braidwood donned their best Santa hats as the Midlem-based club held its Christmas shoot this week in 2007.

Club officials welcomed guests from as far afield as South Wales, Gloucestershire and Leicestershire, and were delighted to see seven ladies and four juniors competing in the 92-strong field that braved the cold for the 48-target sporting shoot. Our photographer shows our festive prizewinners, from left, George Sutherland (first veteran), Sean Allison (first junior), Stuart Dawson (first overall), Liz Shanks and Vanda Evans (first equal ladies).

