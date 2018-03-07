NOSTALGIA: Shear relief for sheep

Here’s another cracker from our glass negative archives.

Problem is, we are not completely sure as to when the picture was taken, or indeed, where.

We are guessing, from the car, that it was late 1950s or early 1960s. It certainly looks like technology is on the cusp of moving on, as the man on the left is using motorised clippers, while the man on the right has a pair of shears.

We’re also unclear as to the event. Is it a sheep-shearing contest? Or is it just members of the farming community working together to get the job done?

The men at the back wearing suits look slightly incongruous ... perhaps passers-by? Let us know!

