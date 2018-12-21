NOSTALGIA: Selkirk Panto 1993

Treasures were in store in Selkirk this week 25 years ago.

Ali Baba and the 40 Thieves came to town in the form of the town’s annual pantomime in 1993.

The Amateur Selkirk Choral Society’s production of the family favourite show ran in the town’s Victoria Halls for three nights between Christmas and the new year

Our old photo from the dress rehearsal shows Val McLean, who played main man Ali Baba, Helen Nichol who played his love interest Yasmine, Pat Johnstone, who played Evil Gin, and Karen D’Agrosa as Cleo.

