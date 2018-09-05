NOSTALGIA: Selkirk Market Place- but what’s the year?

With the scaffolding coming down around Selkirk’s Sir Walter Scott Courthouse and the town clock back in operation, we thought it fitting we should share this old photograph from our archives this week.

Former Southern Reporter advertising manager Janis Cornwall has been looking through our old glass-plate negatives – which hail from the 1940s onwards – and digitising them as she goes. We are not completely sure when this picture of Market Place was taken, though. Can any car enthusiasts tell by the vehicles on show? Or perhaps the shop signs are a giveaway? Let us know!

Email your old photos to: southern-newsdesk@jpress.co.uk