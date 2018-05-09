NOSTALGIA: Selkirk Common Riding Trust 1978

This week’s nostalgia photo, taken this week in May 1978, was kindly provided by Cath Henderson from Selkirk.

It shows her late husband, Common Riding Trust provost Tom Henderson (centre), baillie of the Common Riding Trust Ella Phaup and Senior Burgh Officer Arnold Henderson. Tom was appointed just weeks before the common riding after Stewart Roberts, who held the position from 1975-78, was beaten at the regional council elections. Tom served as provost for 19 years. Mrs Phaup was the trust's first and only female baillie, and served until around 1995. Arnold, meanwhile, took up his position after the death of Drysdale Brown and oversaw 20 different standard bearers up to 1997.