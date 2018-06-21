NOSTALGIA: Selkirk Common Riding 1993

Souters rallied round to have a splashing common riding.

During some of the most miserable weather for years, the real spirit of Selkirk Common Riding shone through to make up for the lack of sunshine back on that day in 1993.

Souters and visitors alike were determined that the rain, which descended on the town for much of the morning, would not suppress their festival ardour and ruin the big day. The sound everyone had been waiting for arrived at 4am when the strains of the flute band were heard summoning the citizens, provost Tom Henderson and, finally, the most important man in Selkirk – Royal Burgh Standard Bearer Stuart Coltherd. Our photo shows all of the 1993 standard bearers and their lady bussers at a practice at Wellwood.

