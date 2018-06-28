NOSTALGIA: Ryhmers Riders saddle up in Earlston

With this year’s Earlston Civic week just around the corner, this week’s nostalgia photo takes us back to the fancy dress competition back during the 2008 event.

Earlston photographer Curtis Welsh kindly shared this old photograph with us. It shows the Rhymers Riders and their trusty hobby horses steeds all dressed up and ready to compete in the fancy dress competition.

This year’s civic week starts on Sunday, July 1 and concludes on Saturday, July 7 with the fancy dress parade at 1pm and the torchlight parade at 10.15pm. Send us your old photographs, together with a brief caption and the year taken, to: southern-newsdesk@jpress.co.uk