NOSTALGIA: No beer, but plenty of banter in 1994

Hawick teenagers flocked to the Ewe and Lamb to sample the delights of the pub with no beer, this week in 1994.

The idea was the brainchild of Hawick minister David Burt, who felt there was nowhere for young people to go at night. “We want to take away the mystique of the bar. Young people see pubs as the sort of place you go in sensibly and leave out of your skull,” said the St Mary’s Parish Church minister. “We want to emphasise the social aspect of pubs rather than the alcohol-related aspects.” Around 30 14 to 18-year-olds enjoyed cut-price soft drinks, darts, dominoes, pool and MTV. Send us your old photographs, with a brief caption, to: southern-newsdesk@jpimedia.co.uk