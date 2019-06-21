NOSTALGIA: Melrose Festival 2012

A huge crowd took to the parish church for Melrose Festival’s installation and crowning ceremonies this week back in 2012.

They were joined by more than 30 former festival queens who had turned up to help celebrate the 75th anniversary of the crowning of the first festival queen, Hilda Ross, in 1937. Guest orator Donald Gordon urged young people to “seize the day”, while Melrosian Graeme Crawford spoke of his pride at leading the week-long festivities, and congratulated festival queen Katy Wilkinson and the members of her court on their appointments.

