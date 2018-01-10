NOSTALGIA: Lynella dancers 2008

Lynella Highland Dancing School dancers were celebrating their success this week in 2008.

Robyn Jerdan and Zoe Young, from Kelso, Sara Whillans of Hawick and Rebecca Fairbairn of Eyemouth competed in the BATD Scholarships in Paisley.

The girls each had to sit a theory paper lasting an hour, perform a 60-minute dance class and do a two-minute solo choreography to music of Scottish or Celtic origin – all under exam conditions.

Robyn came second in the junior solo choregraphy and third in the junior scholarship, with Zoe finishing sixth in the junior scholarship.

Rebecca won the senior theory exam and ended runner-up in the senior solo choregraphy.

Send us your old photographs, together with a brief caption, to: southern-newsdesk@jpress.co.uk