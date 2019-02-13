NOSTALGIA: Lilliesleaf hand ba’ 1994

Bitterly-cold weather did not prevent a good turnout of participants – all children – and spectators for Lilliesleaf’s annual hand ba’ this week in 1994.

The East side were victorious, winning 5 – 3 against the West. Our old photograph, by Gordon Lockie, from 25 years ago shows delighted youngsters sprinting into action in the chase for the leather ba’.

Meanwhile, in Hobkirk that same week, the Doonies notched up a 3 – 2 victory over the Uppies in the hand ba’ at Bonchester Bridge. About 50 villagers took part, with players heating up the action with free-flowing moves in the biting winds. The Doonies outnumbered their rivals three to one, thanks to a strong Denholm contingent.