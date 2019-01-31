NOSTALGIA: Lauder Primary in 2009

Youngsters in Lauder were in with a chance of having their names written in the stars after they were chosen to create a new constellation this week in 2009.

Pupils at Lauder Primary School were among eight groups from across the country to win a national competition aimed at promoting the International Year of Astronomy. Exactly a decade ago they welcomed top astronomer John Brown who helped the children pick a star with local significance which was then linked to form the new constellation. They also got the chance to help design a unique shape for the constellation which went on to included 80 stars including their chosen one “Mirach in Andromeda”.