NOSTALGIA: Ladies promote engineering 1993

Engineering might have seemed like a man’s world back in 1993, but the girls of Borders College were proving there could be a big future in it for women, too.

Leading the way was Geraldine Beaton, of Selkirk, who after a year studying motor vehicle engineering had won an apprenticeship- against heavy male competition- at Cochranes garage in Galashiels. Our old photograph shows Geraldine, (third right) with fellow students, from left, Samantha Bisset (Innerleithen), Fiona Haig (Kelso), Shona Grant (Galashiels), Sheona Clifford (Peebles) and Wendy Ballantyne (Galashiels).