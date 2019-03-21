NOSTALGIA: Kelso Opera’s Kiss Me Kate is a triumph

From the initial strains of Another Op’nin’, Another Show, the audience for the 2009 production by Kelso Amateur Operatic Society were in familiar and well-loved territory.

Kiss me Kate is one of songwriter Cole Porter’s most popular shows. It had proved to be an enduring personal triumph for songwriter Porter and, judging by the strength of the opening night, it was also to be considered a triumph for the Kelso musical theatre group. The two young leads were played by Adam Stevenson and Saskia Peace, with John Ferguson and Gwen Mabon also starring.

Kelso Amateur Operatic Society returns to the Tait Hall stage this week with their production of Oliver!