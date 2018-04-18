NOSTALGIA: Kelso Laddie 1993

Michael Ballantyne emerged from the scaffolding-clad town hall this week in 1993 as that year’s Kelso Laddie.

Kelsonians turned out in force to greet their new principal as he emerged from the chambers, before being sashed by Naomi Wright , wife of provost John Wright. The 25-year-old’s father Kenneth was Kelso Laddie 30 years prior, and the pair became the first father and son to have taken on the role. Our old photograph from the night shows Michael, flanked by right and left hand men Graham Sweenie and Keith Riddell, as they toured the town.

Please send us your old photographs, together with a brief caption, to: southern-newsdesk@jpress.co.uk