Nostalgia: Kelso cyclists 1992

Off they went to Kangaroo Island to the skirl o’ the Kelso pipes, this week in 1992.

Cyclists Brian Hinnigan and Mike Stenhouse, both 25, were given a civic send-off from Kelso Square as they started their 15,000 mile ‘Blazing Saddles’ charity trip to Kangaroo Island. The duo, who hoped to reach the island, off South Australia, by May 1994 - and in the process raise £5,000 towards Barnardo’s Paediatric AIDS resource Centre in Edinburgh - were supported by Provost John Wright, Kelso Laddie Graham Sweenie and Kelso Pipe Band as they left their home town. Fashion designer Brian, from Yetholm, and Mike, who works in the computer industry, had both travelled extensively in training for the marathon ride which would take them through 20 countries in 18 months.

The men aimed to take expedition photographs and draw pencil sketches during their trip with the aim of publishing an illustrated book of their journey on their return. They also carried a scroll of goodwill from the Barnardo’s Organisation in the UK to the Barnardo’s Organisation in Sydney, Australia.