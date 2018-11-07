NOSTALGIA: Jedburgh bonfire night 1993

A bonfire and fireworks concert brought more than 1,000 spectators out, despite the rain, to Jedburgh’s Riverside Park this week 25 years ago.

Organised by the Roxburgh District Council, the display turned into a blazing success after the weather had threatened to damped proceedings. But the afternoon’s drizzle petered out and more than 1,000 spectators turned up. Organiser, Dave Wilson said everything went to plan – almost! “One firework didn’t quite manage to go off at the end of the display because it had got a bit damp, but apart from that, the night went very well,” he said. Send us your old photographs, together with a brief caption and the year taken, to: southern-newsdesk@jpress.co.uk