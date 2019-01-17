NOSTALGIA: Jed-Forest shine bright in 1994

The talent of past, present and future shone at Riverside Park this week in 1994, as Jed-Forest celebrated the opening of their new floodlighting system in style.

The rugby club organised a special one-off fixture to mark the occasion with a Jed-Forest team comprising the likes of Kevin Barrie, Graham Renwick, Michael Yule and Chris Richards, up against a president’s XV which included John Jeffrey, Gregor McKechnie, Roy Laidlaw and Michael Dods. Our photo from that night shows Jed-Forest captain Neil McIlroy and President’s XV skipper Roy Laidlaw parading their teams ahead of that first official game held under the new floodlights at Riverside. Jed-Forest took the win 47-36. Send us your old photographs to: southern-newsdesk@jpimedia.co.uk