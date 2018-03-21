NOSTALGIA: Innerleithen Opera 1993

Innerleithen and District’s Amateur Operatic Society’s production of “Guys and Dolls” deserved an hour-long standing ovation this week back in 1993.

That was according to Southern Reporter journalist John Ross Scott, who freely admitted that the show, with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser, was a personal favourite of his. He said: “The company sing ‘Luck be a Lady Tonight’ but luck has nothing to do with it. This is, quite simply, a well planned masterpiece.”

Our photograph, by Gordon Lockie, show Miss Adelaide, played by Pamela Twist, and the Hot Box Dolls on stage.

