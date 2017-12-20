NOSTALGIA: HERIOT PANTO 2007

Hoist the sails, cut loose the anchor and set course 40 degrees north.

Destination Macfie Hall for the Heriot Players’ Christmas panto for 2007 – Sinbad.

Alison Hyslop, as the title character, set sail to rescue the kidnapped princess (Leigh Bradley) who had been taken by Sinistro, portrayed expertly by Sayrah O’Hara. Accompanied by a somewhat indifferent crew of all shapes and sizes, pictured above, she arrived at paradise and, as in all traditional panto, the princess was rescued and the baddie killed in dramatic fashion by a giant octopus.

