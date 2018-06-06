NOSTALGIA: Hawick Cornet 1968

Hawick Cornet Elliot Hutton led a large cavalcade of horsemen into Denholm this week in 1968.

He was flanked by right-hand man George Peden and left-hand man Carsefell Imrie. Acting Father that year was Jack Robertson. The Common Riding, which never fails to stir the hearts of the townspeople and exiled Teries, promised to be a great success after Cornet Hutton received magnificent support at each of the preliminary rides leading up to the big week.Brigadier Frank Coutts, the former Melrose and Scotland forward, was the principal guest and speaker that year.

