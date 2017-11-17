Nostalgia: Galashiels congregation rallies round

Members of St Paul’s Church congregation in Galashiels helped collect tons of aid this month in 1992 to send to warn-torn Bosnia.

Their relief effort started when Mrs Wilma Turnbull announced she had a substantial quantity of wool to dispose of and wanted to send it abroad. Spurred into action, the congregation launched an appeal and collected a mass of clothes and other materials from around the town and district.

Helper Gordon Anderson said: “The response was overwhelming.

“The day before the collection the church aisle was stacked with boxes of every shape and size.” The items were sorted in Inverness before being delivered to Bosnia.