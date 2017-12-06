NOSTALGIA: Edenside Extravaganza 2007

Edenside Primary pupils turned into journalists in an effort to keep Kelso in the know about goings-on at the school this week in 2007.

Jennifer Fingland, Caitlin Morris, Cameron Finlay and Simon Baker-Hewitt produced the first Edenside newspaper, entitled the Extravaganza newspaper, after a vote involving all pupils in the school. It had stories, interviews and Christmas puzzles plus a feature with Galashiels singer Craig Jeffrey. The four children received help and advice from Mrs Kate Jackson, depute head teacher, and Scotsman journalist David Ferguson. The newspaper was distributed to all families at the school, with the first issue funded by sponsorship from local businesses.