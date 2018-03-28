NOSTALGIA: Earlston’s auld Tin Brig

Curtis Welsh, from Melrose, kindly shared this old photograph with us, which he believes was taken by the late George Crooks, from Earlston, during the late 1960s.

He said: “Mr Crooks was a prodigious photographer and who, many years ago, passed away. He left a legacy of many local views and events. This one is a winter image of the Tin Brig at Earlston which once carried the railway over the A68 to the south of Earlston and which put a real twist in the road. A stump of the right hand side parapet is still visible today at the entrance to the lay by which is formed by the old road.”

