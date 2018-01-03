NOSTALGIA: Christmas babies

Staff at the maternity ward of Borders General Hospital had their very own nativity play to contend with on Christmas Day in 2007, with no less than three new arrivals.

The festive babies arrived at intervals throughout the day, ensuring staff were kept on their toes from before dawn until well after dusk. First on the scene at 6.33am and weighing 9lbs 7ozs was Taylor McMorran, pictured centre, with proud mum Catherine Swan from Peebles. Then followed Erin Chalmbers, left, who weighted in at 6lbs 2.5ozs at 11.34am, pictured with mother Nicola Chalmbers of Kelso. She was followed, later in the day, by Jack Davidson, at 10.15pm and weighing 9lbs 12ozs, born to Pam Davidson, of Innerleithen, right.