NOSTALGIA: Broomlands Primary 1993

There were farewells being said at a Borders school this week back in 1993.

The head teacher of Kelso’s Broomlands Primary School, Ian Topping, bid goodbye to pupils and staff at the end of term. Mr Topping, who had been at Broomlands for 13 years, was leaving to take up a new post at Wilton Primary School in Hawick. To mark the occasion, Broomlands primary and nursery children presented Mr Topping with a special ‘This Is Your Life’ dossier as a memento of his time at the school.

