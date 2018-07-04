NOSTALGIA: BRAW LADS’ GATHERING 1993

This photograph was taken by Gordon Lockie this week back in 1993. He was on duty for The Southern, covering that year’s Braw Lads’ Gathering in Galashiels.

Braw Lad Graeme Howlieson and Braw Lass Morven Ramage led Gala Day commemorations, and the picture was taken at the ever-poignant mixing of the roses ceremony. It shows the red roses being presented to the Braw Lass by Louise Grattan, while in the background Bearer of the Stone, Colin Johnston, and Bearer of the White Roses, Michelle Lauder, await their turn.

Send us your old photographs, together with a brief caption and the year taken, to: southern-newsdesk@jpress.co.uk