NOSTALGIA: BASE Rugby 2007

Aspiring young players were given a new base of operations this week in 2007.

Young Borders rugby players gave their backing to the new Borders Academy of Sporting Excellence (BASE) which was launched at Borders College’s Galashiels campus. Coming only seven months after the closure of the Borders professional rugby team, BASE was strongly embraced by everyone as a way to fill the gulf which saw many young players in the area left without access to professional training facilities and advice. Former Gala and Scotland star Gregor Townsend, pictured above with college principal Liz McIntyre and local rugby players, said: “I thought the plan would die with the Borders team...this is visionary for Scottish sport and I believe it has a great chance of success.”