NOSTALGIA 2008: Delivering the festivals’ message

Drumlanrig St Cuthbert’s Primary School pupils helped launch Return to the Ridings postcards this week in 2008.

Hawick youngsters Carly McAllan, Megan Shiel, Sam Aitkin and Jack Jackson were the first to send some of the new postcards, created by Borders common ridings and festival organisers and showing a selection of iconic images for each of the participating events. The Return to the Ridings was part of the Homecoming Scotland programme, extending the invitation to Border Scots throughout the world to return to their ridings and join a series of co-ordinated ancient festivals across the Scottish Border towns. The postcards were available free throughout 2009.