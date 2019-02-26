NOSTALGIA: 1994 Edenside pupils support children’s charity

Kelso youngsters were doing their part to help others less fortunate then themselves this week back in 1994.

Edenside Primary School pupils handed over a cheque for £1,312.59 to the Royal Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children. Our photograph shows the charity's schools coordinator, Brian Wilkie, accepting the cheque from some primary one to four pupils who were joined by head teacher Mari Spankie. The money had been raised by pupils there through a variety of sponsored events throughout 1993 and 1994.