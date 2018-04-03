NOSTALGIA 1993: The regiment that refused to submit

Glengarries were brushed and medals polished for one of the most emotional events held in the Borders in years, this week in 1993.

The sound of the pipes and drums filled the streets of Galashiels as thousands turned out to welcome the 1st Battalion of the King's Own Scottish Borderers and celebrate the regiment's reprieve from amalgamation. The regiment's pipe band was followed by soldiers in battle camouflage who, like the colour party, shouldered rifles with bayonets fixed- their right after being granted the Freedom of Ettrick and Lauderdale in 1989.