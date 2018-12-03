NOSTALGIA: 1993: Generations meet at Glendouglas

Some of the oldest surviving pupils of Glendouglas Primary School met their 1993 counterparts this week 25 years ago.

Former pupils Bessie Jackson, Lizzie Smart and Jock Law, pictured above from left, met the rural school's 14 pupils to reminisce as the single-teacher school, just south of Jedburgh, celebrated its centenary. Headteacher Linda Young and her class of primary one to five pupils talked to their visitors about how the school had changed over the years and looked at old memorabilia including an abacus, writing equipment and old books.