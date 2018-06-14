NOSTALGIA: 1960s Melrose

Curtis Welsh, from Melrose, shared this old photograph with us, which he believes was taken by the late George Crooks, from Earlston, during the late 1960s.

He said: “Mr Crooks was a prodigious photographer and who, many years ago, passed away. He left a legacy of many local views and events, one of which is depicted here in Melrose. With the up and coming Borders Book Festival taking over the town, many may recall this image of the Square as it once was in the late 1960s. Apart from major road changes and car designs, the shops have also changed markedly.”

