NOSTALGIA: 1950s paddling

We’ve got another gem from our glass negative archives for you this week.

Harking back to the late 1950s, it also could give a glimpse of the future, with the possibility of the Borders Railway being extended through Hawick and on to Carlisle.

We think it’s probably in 1958 – and on a cracking day at that – with the kids running around in the Slitrig Water, a tributary of the River Teviot, at Lynwood, with the viaduct, known as the six-arch bridge behind.

