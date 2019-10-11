Melrose restaurant gains prestigious Bib Gourmand from Michelin

Family-run Melrose restaurant Provender has been awarded a prestigious Bib Gourmand by the Michelin Guide.

The stylish High Street eaterie, owned and operated by brothers Christian and Justin Orde, alongside their childhood friend and head chef Christian Edwardson, is one of only three Scottish restaurants given this honour this year, the others being Tom and Michaela Kitchin’s modern dining pub, the Bonnie Badger in Gullane; and Merienda in Stockbridge, Edinburgh.

The Bib Gourmand is a special distinction for restaurants that offer ‘good quality, good value cooking’.

As Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides, puts it: “Bib Gourmands are not just about value for money – the pricing must go hand-in-hand with quality cooking.

“In uncertain times, our readers are looking for ways to spend their money wisely and our Bib Gourmands promise a good meal at a great price.”

With Melrose being a Borders hub for international travellers, it’s no surprise that Provender’s wares are highly talked of far and wide ... it has even featured in a review in the LA Times newspaper.

Delighted head chef Edwardson said: “We’re so pleased the restaurant has been recognised, thankful for all our team and looking forward to championing more home grown, Scottish produce.”

And Justin told The Southern: “We’ve been faced with a challenging puzzle in the creation of Provender.

“In this day an age and in a relatively small market we need walk a fine line between culinary creativity and speaking to diner’s pockets.

“The Bib Gourmand is the perfect accolade to acknowledge excellent quality food and service at affordable prices.”

His brother Christian added: “The work that our team does is tireless, I’d like to personally acknowledge our front of house team, led by Matt Dvorak and Lauren Hutchens for their work and congratulate the kitchen team which Christian Edwardson has trained and lead with such skill and dedication.”

There are only four Borders restaurants featured in the Michelin Guide 2020, the others being Osso in Peebles, and two establishments in Gattonside, Seasons and the Hoebridge.