Melrose businesses all set for Fairtrade Fortnight

Fairtrade Fortnight begins on Monday – and Melrose will be playing its part.

Fairtrade is one of the most widely recognised ethical labels in the world and one that has paved a more conscious way of shopping since it started more than 22 years ago.

Fairtrade Fortnight aims to challenge Borderers to open more doors to Fairtrade and help close those on the exploitation facing people who produce many of the things we love to eat, drink and wear.

In Melrose, Hazel Laidlaw, owner of the Country Kitchen Deli, and pictured with colleague Kate Hayworth, is a long-standing supporter of Fairtrade. “We at Country Kitchen Deli choose Fairtrade products as they are produced in safe and healthy conditions, and farmers and producers receive a fair price for them,” she said.

Preparations with a Fairtrade flavour are under way for many events in Melrose this coming fortnight – Fairtrade tables at Borders General Hospital, churches hosting breakfasts, tastings and sales of Fairtrade products, pre-school ‘Little Learners’ selling home-made baking from Fairtrade products in Melrose Co-op and Earlston High School students giving a talk in the Ormiston Rooms about what Fairtrade means to young people.

And everyone’s invited to the annual Fairtrade Cafe beside Melrose Square, between 10am-noon, on Saturday, March 3.