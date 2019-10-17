Marriage of modern luxury and tradition

It’s the last cast of the day ... a flick of the wrist sends the fly to the middle of the pond. You pull the line in by hand, inch by tantalising inch.

Close to the bank, the line judders, you strike! The trout, glistening in the evening sun as it rolls, is coaxed to the side, into a waiting net.

Reporter Kevin Janiak with his first trout caught on the fly.

There are few more joyous feelings than catching your first fish on the fly. And it’s only one of the many country sports activities on offer at the newly-refurbished SCHLOSS Roxburghe.

If you are a beginner to the sport, you won’t get a better introduction than from former speycast world champion Eoin Fairgrieve who, along with fellow Tweedstart instructor Malcolm Douglas, can take you through the finer points of setting up your rod, cast with nonchalant grace and how best tease the fish towards your fly.

And for more experienced anglers, the hotel boasts a fantastic stretch of the Teviot, where you can pit your skills against the wily salmon.

If shooting is your game, then senior Clay Pigeon Shooting Association coach Tracy Ferguson is your introduction to the sport at the hotel.

The recently-renovated SCHLOSS Roxburghe hotel offers relaxation, warmth and an enviable country sports experience.

Enthusiasm personified, Tracy will get you hitting that target, even if you have never held a gun in your life, at the facility’s shooting school where eight mobile clay pigeon throwers give you the chance to practice the simulation of a wide variety of conditions and targets.

That sense of satisfaction when you hit the clay dead centre and see it explode into shrapnel takes some beating.

The hotel also offers packages for driven-game shoots for partridge, pheasant, duck and grouse to individuals as well as groups of up to eight people, or even hunting with a falconer and a pointer dog.

The estate is home to numerous breeding grounds, conscientiously maintained by its expert gamekeepers.

The Viaduct, the amazing 14th hole in the splendid championship-standard golf course.

Target archery and stress-relieving tomahawk-throwing are also on offer.

A large swathe of the estate is taken up by its championship-standard golf course, designed by Dave Thomas.

It’s signature hole is the 14th, the Viaduct, sporting a elevated tee, which looks down on the Teviot, snaking its way through the spectacular course.

Despite being close to water, the course has excellent drainage, making it a popular venue for golfers throughout the region and beyond, even during the winter months.

The grounds of the SCHLOSS Roxburghe are perfect for individuals or groups to enjoy a driven game shoot.

Nestled behind the village of Heiton, the hotel has recently undergone a transformation, each of its 20 rooms tastefully modernised to encapsulate the true epitome of luxurious living.

There is plenty here to offer you a most relaxing stay, from the superb 1745 bar and the state room lounge to the excellent Sunlaws restaurant.

The food is stunning, but it’s also ecologically sound. The culinary team, led by executive chef Jacques-Olivier Borja, is committed to sustainability and the environment, with a focus on sourcing locally sourced ‘estate-to-plate’ food where possible, providing Scottish cuisine with a French twist.

Every exquisite mouthful has been foraged or harvested from the grounds, or sourced from suppliers as close as possible to the estate.

And you don’t even need to eat in the restaurant. By arrangement, food can be taken to your party wherever you are in the grounds, whether you are fishing or shooting.

It’s hoped that work will soon start on a extension which will offer spa facilities, a new restaurant and over 50 new rooms, each as luxurious as the existing ones.

With the uncertainty of Brexit making foreign travel more expensive, there’s never been a better time to experience relaxation and excitement closer to home.

For more information and for prices, visit www.schlosshotel-roxburghe.com