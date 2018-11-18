Live Borders plays its part in rebellious 2018 Book Week Scotland

Rebel is the theme at the heart of this year’s Book Week Scotland and it will be celebrated at events across the Borders.

Now in its seventh year, the week encourages people of all ages and walks of life to come together in libraries, schools, community venues and workplaces to share and enjoy books and reading.

And local libraries have run with the theme, inviting readers to be inspired by those who have rebelled and gone on to great success.

Lesley Riddoch, Margaret Skea and Aline Templeton are among the authors who are lined up to engage audiences at local venues from Monday, November 19, to Sunday, November 25.

One of the most rebellious on the programme is an evening with Lesley Riddoch at Kelso Library Contact Centre on Friday, November 23, from 7.15pm to 8.15pm.

A Live Borders spokesman said: “Book Week Scotland 2018 is all about discovering the rebellious side of Scotland’s authors.

“So what better way to spend an evening than joining local writer and playwright Tom Murray in discussion with one of Scotland’s feistiest personalities – journalist, author, political commentator and broadcaster, Lesley Riddoch?”

While the event is free, it is ticketed. So book your place, hold onto your seat and enjoy the discussion.

We’re assured there will be an opportunity for audience members to pose their own questions...if they can get a word in edgewise.

To book, visit the website at www.liveborders.org.uk or call 01750 726400.

Aline Templeton will ably kick off Borders Book Week with My Life of Crime in Melrose Library on Monday, November 19, from 7pm to 8pm.

You might be surprised to learn that you’ve unconsciously helped her hatch murderous and mystifying twists of plot in her ‘life of crime’!

Aline explained: “One of the great joys of writing is that we’re in this together.

“You, the reader, are in the room with me all the time!”

She will also describe her journey from six-year-old aspiring writer to author of The Third Sin, the latest title in her best-selling Galloway-based crime fiction series, as well as her newest novel, Human Face, featuring DI Kelso Strang.

For more on this free, unticketed event, please contact Melrose Library on 01896 664171 or Live Borders on 01750 726400.

Working with its partners, Scottish Book Trust – the national charity which aims to change lives through reading and writing – will also deliver events linked to this year’s theme, Rebel.

The festival has even published an accompanying book of the same name.

Rebel will be distributed free to community groups and libraries during Book Week; it’s also downloadable from the Scottish Book Trust’s website.

At the start of the year, Irvine Welsh launched a public participation campaign for the book and the Trust encouraged people to submit work.

Hundreds of stories from across the country were collected and a panel selected 29 for inclusion.

Marc Lambert, Scottish Book Trust CEO, said: “We are delighted to distribute 100,000 copies of Rebel as part of our Book Week Scotland celebrations.

“We hope everyone enjoys reading these rebellious tales which sum up the spirit of our country in English, Scots and Gaelic.”

Published authors including Sara Sheridan, Jo Clifford and David Eyre also have stories included, while Book Week Scotland ambassadors, drag queen Nancy Clench and forensic anthropologist Professor Dame Sue Black, were commissioned to write about what rebel meant to them.

The anthology covers a variety of stories about opposition and change, from schoolboy revolt in the 1960s to fighting for the right to a library in 2016.

Keeping abreast of the latest technology, Book Week’s Digital Festival will return this year with a jam-packed virtual programme.

Highlights include Scotland’s Greatest Football Rebel and a live-streamed Poetry Slam with Tom Pow, Nadine Jassat and Jennifer Williams.

Schools across the Borders are also being encouraged to take part, with the three picture books shortlisted for the Bookbug Picture Book Prize being gifted to every Primary One pupil in Scotland.

Visit www.scottishbooktrust.com for more details on local and national events.

A leaf out of this year’s Borders programmme

My Life of Crime with Aline Templeton, Melrose Library, November 19, 7pm to 8pm, Free, unticketed event. For details, call 01896 664171.

Rebel Cello - Spoken Word and Music, Hawick Library, November 20, 7.15pm to 8.15pm. Borders writer and musician Jules Horne presents a wild spoken word performance of modern Border ballads and nanonovels in Scots and English, accompanied by stand-up cello and loop station. Featuring the Borders Heritage Festival Commission Three Border Songs and a touch of Borders Gothic. Free, unticketed event. For more, call 01450 364640.

Rebel Cello - Spoken Word and Music, Galashiels Library, November 22, 7.15pm to 8.15pm. As above. Free, unticketed event. Call 01896 664170 for more details.

In the Footsteps of a Rebel – 1000 miles in Saxony, Galashiels Library, November 22, 2.30pm to 3.30pm. Local writer Margaret Skea will give a fascinating illustrated presentation on her 1000-mile solo research trip to the former GDR in search of Katharina von Bora – the renegade nun who became the wife of the controversial reformer Martin Luther. Margaret will also discuss her award-winning book, resulting from that search, Katharina: Deliverance. Free, unticketed event. For more details, call the venue on 01896 664170.

An Evening with Lesley Riddoch, Kelso Library Contact Centre, November 23, 7.15pm to 8.15pm. Free, ticketed event. Book a place on 01750 726400.

CABN Indie Author Gathering, Galashiels Library, November 24, 11am to 2pm. Meet like-minded writers, show and sell your books and learn from other authors’ experiences on the feral publishing frontier. Free, ticketed event. For more details, call 01896 664170.