Langlee landscape is all change since 1960s

Curtis Welsh, from Melrose, kindly shared this old photograph with us, which he believes was taken by the late George Crooks, from Earlston, during the late 1960s.

He said: “Mr Crooks a was prodigious photographer and who, many years ago, passed away. He left a legacy of many local views and events. Many changes and proposed changes are taking place within Galashiels at the present time. In this landscape shot of Langlee, a lot has changed, with flats in the foreground and the Wester Langlee School no longer in existence, as well as changes at Netherdale.”

Send us your old photographs, together with a brief caption and the year taken, to: southern-newsdesk@jpress.co.uk