Island end to charity trek

A Hownam pensioner has raised well over £800 for a mental health charity by completing a sponsored walk – the 62-mile St Cuthbert’s Way which stretches from Melrose to Holy Island.

As reported in The Southern last month, Sarah Dixon, 76, was inspired to do something for Mental Health Research UK (MHRUK) in memory of her former husband, a schizophrenia sufferer.

She told us earlier this week: “The walk took place over seven days between Wednesday, May 30, and Tuesday, June 5. The walk went brilliantly and apart from one wet day, the weather was fine and sunny most of the time.

“Three of us completed the whole walk and 15 others joined us for a day or more along the way, plus the odd dog here and there. Some of our walkers came from Edinburgh, North Yorkshire and even Bristol. We also met South Africans and Australians along the route who kindly donated money to our charity.

“To date we have raised £868 for MHRUK. An amazing result. Donations have come from many sources – local shops and cafes, two ‘Just Giving’ pages and money that has been handed or sent to me.”

Further donations can be posted to Sarah at the Old Coach House, Hownam TD5 8AL, or phone her on 01573 440277 if you wish to donate on her Just Giving page.