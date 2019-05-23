IN PICTURES: Young riders turn out in force for Spurs night
Marking the first official rideouts for the Braw Lad and Lass of Galashiels, as well as the Royal Burgh Standard Bearer of Selkirk, Spurs Night is always great event for the young ones, and this year proved no different.
Crowds were also out in force as Robbie Lowrie and Nicola Laing, the principals at Galashiels, met with Selkirk’s main man Craig Monks. Were you out and about? Perhaps you caught the eye of one of our photographers, Grant Kinghorn or Alwyn Johnston. Full story here