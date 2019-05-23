Youngsters were very much to the fore.

IN PICTURES: Young riders turn out in force for Spurs night

Marking the first official rideouts for the Braw Lad and Lass of Galashiels, as well as the Royal Burgh Standard Bearer of Selkirk, Spurs Night is always great event for the young ones, and this year proved no different.

Crowds were also out in force as Robbie Lowrie and Nicola Laing, the principals at Galashiels, met with Selkirk’s main man Craig Monks. Were you out and about? Perhaps you caught the eye of one of our photographers, Grant Kinghorn or Alwyn Johnston. Full story here

Youngsters were to the fore on Friday evening.
Youngsters were to the fore on Friday evening.
Freelance
Buy a Photo
Max Redpath enjoys his ride.
Max Redpath enjoys his ride.
Freelance
Buy a Photo
Emily MacDonald waves to the large crowd.
Emily MacDonald waves to the large crowd.
Freelance
Buy a Photo
Cara Wilson rides side saddle alongside Mollie Ker and her dad, ex-Lauder Cornet Gregor Ker.
Cara Wilson rides side saddle alongside Mollie Ker and her dad, ex-Lauder Cornet Gregor Ker.
Freelance
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 8