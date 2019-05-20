Sarah Henderson, Louise Goodfellow, Lynne Yourston, Nicola Shaw, Stacey Ballantyne, Kay Heard and Ashley Foggon.

IN PICTURES: Revellers defy rain at Jedburgh’s rugby sevens

This year’s Borders Kings of the Sevens tournament came to a close at Jedburgh’s Riverside Park on Saturday.

Hundreds of supporters watched the action from the sidelines and hospitality tent at the home of Jed-Forest Rugby Club, and our photographer Bill McBurnie was there to capture it all on camera.

Eileen Raeburn, Jackie Gibson and Tracy Douglas with Alan and Kay Fraser.
Amy Headspeath, Annabel Hughes, Euan Munro and Mellisa Redpath.
Shona Wilson, Kayleigh Wilson, Sarah Matthews, Jethart Callant Euan Munro and Braw Lass Nicola Laing.
Craig Thomson, Scott Slorance ...in the hospitality tent.
