IN PICTURES: Revellers defy rain at Jedburgh’s rugby sevens

Hundreds of supporters watched the action from the sidelines and hospitality tent at the home of Jed-Forest Rugby Club, and our photographer Bill McBurnie was there to capture it all on camera.
View more
This year’s Borders Kings of the Sevens tournament came to a close at Jedburgh’s Riverside Park on Saturday.
Hundreds of supporters watched the action from the sidelines and hospitality tent at the home of Jed-Forest Rugby Club, and our photographer Bill McBurnie was there to capture it all on camera.