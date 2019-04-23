Friends enjoy a drink watching the rugby at Berwick.

IN PICTURES: On the sidelines at Berwick Sevens

Rugby fans from across the Borders descended upon Scremerston rugby grounds on Sunday as Berwick RFC played host to round five of the Kings of the Sevens tournament.

A crowd of almost 600 enjoyed a day in the sunshine as 12 teams battled it out in the pools-style tournament, and our photographer Alwyn Johnston was among that crowd throughout the day.

Berwick RFC supporters.
Berwick RFC supporters.
Selfie time for Molly McCann,Daisy McCann and Emily Redpath.
Selfie time for Molly McCann,Daisy McCann and Emily Redpath.
Jack Chambers,Ena Chalmers and Ben Chalmers.
Jack Chambers,Ena Chalmers and Ben Chalmers.
Jed-Forest supporters Brian and Carol Feeney, Alex Paxton, Owen Cranston and Ashleigh Parata.
Jed-Forest supporters Brian and Carol Feeney, Alex Paxton, Owen Cranston and Ashleigh Parata.
