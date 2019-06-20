IN PICTURES: Jimmie Guthrie Memorial Run

Our photographer was there, on his bike too, to capture all the action - the results of which are online here: https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/news/people/enthusiasts-hit-the-road-in-the-name-of-jimmie-guthrie-1-4951337
View more
Almost 150 different vintage cars and bikes took to the road on Sunday for the annual Jimmie Guthrie Memorial Run.
Our photographer was there, on his bike too, to capture all the action - the results of which are online here: https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/news/people/enthusiasts-hit-the-road-in-the-name-of-jimmie-guthrie-1-4951337