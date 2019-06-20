There were many eye catching cars, trikes and motorcycles at Denholm.

IN PICTURES: Jimmie Guthrie Memorial Run

Almost 150 different vintage cars and bikes took to the road on Sunday for the annual Jimmie Guthrie Memorial Run.

Our photographer was there, on his bike too, to capture all the action - the results of which are online here: https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/news/people/enthusiasts-hit-the-road-in-the-name-of-jimmie-guthrie-1-4951337

Mike Allen from Hawick won the Clubman challenge shield for best M/C between 1950-60.
Kenneth and Jane Makepeace from Newtown St Boswells won the Mary Steel Rose Bowl for the best post war car.
Jedburgh councillor Jim Brown congratulates Jedburgh's Michael Smith on his award for the best M/C 1938 onwards for his 1971 Mv 125.
Elizabeth and Grant Till from Ancrum kept to the speed limit on the Jimmy Guthrie rally in their racing red MG.
